Industry Champions with Patrik Buza of Growth Craft

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Patrik Buza.

Patrik Buza

CEO of Growth Craft

Website Address: https://growthcraft.agency/

Short company description:

Growth Craft is a data-driven marketing agency helping businesses grow online through websites, paid advertising, SEO, and conversion optimization. We focus on measurable results and building marketing systems that actually drive revenue.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

“My greatest accomplishment is building a business that delivers genuinely high-quality work on strong professional foundations. I’m especially proud that I’ve been able to do this with an exceptional team. There may be many people in this industry, but finding truly great colleagues who share the same standards, mindset, and commitment to quality is incredibly rare. For me, building and working with that kind of team is one of the achievements I value most.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

One of the biggest challenges is that the barrier to entry in marketing is very low, which makes the market quite saturated. There are a lot of people who are better at selling themselves than actually delivering results. Because of that, it’s harder to build trust, harder to justify your pricing, and many clients have already had bad experiences with previous agencies. We often meet ‘marketing-burned’ clients who are skeptical from the start, so a big part of our job is rebuilding that trust before we can even start delivering real value.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

I see two major shifts happening in the next 3–5 years, both driven by AI. First, AI will significantly increase efficiency. It will make our work faster and more scalable, but to truly benefit from it, you still need strong fundamentals. AI builds on existing knowledge, it doesn’t replace it. Second, we’ll see a growing gap between professionals. Many will try to compensate for a lack of expertise with AI, which will lead to more disappointing results for clients. While AI itself will keep improving and elevate average output, it still won’t match the level of those who combine it with real, deep knowledge. So overall, AI won’t level the playing field, it will actually widen the gap between average and truly skilled marketers.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

I’d highlight people like Neil Patel, Gábor Wolf, and Gábor Papp. They consistently stay up to date with the latest trends and, more importantly, they translate those into practical insights you can actually apply. They’re not just following the industry, they actively shape how others think about marketing. I believe a true trendsetter is someone you can continuously learn from, and they’ve been exactly that for me.