Industry Champions with Rachel Medina of SHEEO X

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Rachel Medina.

Rachel Medina

CEO of SHEEO X

Website Address: https://rachelmedina.komi.io/

Short company description:

SHEEO X is a mission driven multimedia company inspiring women to build businesses, brands, and lives they love.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Learning to shift my drive from hustling for the money to building from purpose, in purpose, and on purpose.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Helping women navigate the advancements with AI and automations.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Earned knowledge through applied experience with genuine authenticity is becoming the gold standard in media, thought leadership and education because Ai will increase people’s longing for more of what’s real and even flawed.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

James Dumoulin – School of hard knocks, because he’s humanizing the millionaires and billionaires that aren’t normally in the public eye giving audiences a rare opportunity to put a face, and a story, to the brands most Americans know.