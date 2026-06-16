Industry Champions with Shashank Srivastava of AnthroVoice

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Shashank Srivastava.

Shashank Srivastava

Co-founder at AnthroVoice

Website Address: https://anthrovoice.com

Short company description:

AnthroVoice is an AI-powered voice assistant platform purpose-built for senior living communities, enabling 24/7 resident engagement, automated care coordination, and real-time alerts — reducing staff burden while improving resident wellbeing.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Building AnthroVoice from concept to live deployments in senior living communities, where our AI voice assistant GRACE is actively improving daily life for residents and reducing workload for frontline care staff, while assisting the in Sales and Marketing by reaching. out to the prospects with the lowest lead to connect time.

What is a trade group or networking group that you are a part of?

Senior living and healthcare operator networks; ALFA (Assisted Living Federation of America) adjacent communities

What is your biggest achievement in your career?

Building and deploying GRACE, an AI receptionist that actively converts inbound calls into booked tours for assisted living facilities — helping operators recover missed leads worth $3K–$10K each.