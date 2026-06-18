Industry Champions with Tammy Toney-Butler of Reflective Spaces Ministry

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Tammy Toney-Butler.

Tammy Toney-Butler

Founder, Healing Evangelist, Lived Experience Expert at Reflective Spaces Ministry

Website Address: www.reflectivespacesministry.com

Short company description:

Our mission is to provide reflective spaces for transformational healing and total restoration in a faith-filled environment for survivors of human trafficking, sexual violence, domestic violence, and childhood adversity to thrive.

Our main goal is to show the heart of Christ to all we encounter, empowering and enabling them with the strength and courage required to look inward, reflect on the past adversities faced, and live transformed lives despite it.

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A reflective space within one’s own heart, full of strength, power, and courage to face the dark, refuse to let it break them, and instead, process and overcome it one layer at a time. Bringing them to wholeness, physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Surrendering to God’s will for my life and walking in complete obedience.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Ensuring funding of the mission does not mean compromising quality or core values.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Rapidly growing with such a need for trauma-informed ministry.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Dr. Francine Bono-Neri with Nurses United Against Human Trafficking. She is blazing a trail within the healthcare industry regarding the education of health care professionals on the struggles of survivors of human trafficking and need for robust training models to educate, equip, and empower.