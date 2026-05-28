Industry Champions with Torri Broderick, Steven Everitt, Daniel Flint, and Michael Fleming

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Torri Broderick, Steven Everitt, Daniel Flint, and Michael Fleming.
Michael Fleming
Senior Manager Community Relations at Cohen Veterans Network
Website Address: www.cohenveteransnetwork.org
Torri Broderick
Military & Veterans Services Manager at the Home Builders Institute
Website Address: https://hbi.org/
Steven Everitt
HVAC Instructor at the Home Builders Institute
Website Address: https://hbi.org/
Daniel Flint
Director of the BLKOPS Foundation
Website Address: https://blkopsfoundation.org/