Legacy of Leaders with Alan Lowe of The Angel Advisors

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our hosts, Rick Hoffman and Phillip Burt, spoke with Alan Lowe.

Alan Lowe

President at The Angel Advisors

Website Address: www.theangeladvisors.com

Short company description:

The Angel Advisors helps Business Owners and Executives achieve their goals. Recognizing that no two individuals have the same goals, we focus on understanding each client, determining how their businesses fit into the bigger picture – then giving them the tools they need to achieve their desired outcomes.

What differentiates you from the competition?

I lead 2 companies in Atlanta and both companies were successfully sold.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

When I left Corporate America and started my firm. What I learned is the perceived security of working for someone else is a mirage.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Building relationships in a new market.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Navigating a serious decline in Revenue without losing any of our people.