Legacy of Leaders with Matthew Lufrano of Lufrano Legal

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our hosts, Captain Rick Hoffman and Whitney Mincey, spoke with Matthew Lufrano of Lufrano Legal.

Matthew Lufrano

Owner at Lufrano Legal, P.A.

Website Address: https://www.jaxcriminaldefenseattorney.com/



Short company description:

Small Criminal Defense Firm.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

While in law school, I didn’t make the trial team. At the time I thought that I had the potential to be an effective litigator, but rather than abandon the prospect I reached out for feedback and continued to improve my skillset.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

I think uncertainty can be a major obstacle to success. It presents itself in different ways, but sometimes it can have a paralytic effect on progress. As such, I think working through the uncertainties that present themselves in life is essential to eventual success.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

I would say that the proudest moment of my leadership career came at the conclusion of a political campaign. Even though the outcome wasn’t quite what I’d hoped for, I knew myself and others had really given all we had. Thus I was able to feel really proud of what we achieved.

Transcript:

Speaker 1

Hello and welcome back to Legacy of Leaders, where we interview the brightest and most interesting leaders around. And today is no different. I’m your host, Whitney Mincey, joined by my very special co-host, Captain Rick, and our special guest, Matthew Lufrano from Lufrano Legal. Welcome.

Speaker 2

Thank you. Thank you for having me. Excited to be here.

Speaker 1

We are so glad to have you here. First of all, tell us a little bit about you and what you do.

Speaker 2

So I’m a criminal defense attorney. I do practice beyond just the criminal realm, but usually that means I’m in court 3 or 4 days a week. And, you have depositions. You have criminal trials, you select juries. But essentially, trying to make sure you’re defending the rights of people who may be accused of crimes and trying to do the very best they can, making sure that they, you know, are entitled to their constitutionally, you know, guaranteed due process.

Speaker 2

And also, you know, just the very best defense that they can be provided.

Speaker 1

And what led to you getting into this field?

Speaker 2

So knew that I wanted to be in the courtroom. And, I really was inspired by some professors at law school. But it’s an area where I really quickly determined that, you know, could really help people, and really have, have found that it’s just a great ability to reach out, make an impact, make a difference in somebody’s life.

Speaker 2

And it’s been really fulfilling.

Speaker 3

Were you recently had, the opportunity to expand your contribution to the city of Jacksonville ran for office?

Speaker 2

I did. And it was a wonderful experience. I’ve got to meet so many people here within Duval County and really, you know, kind of shows tha t, you know, it’s much bigger than people frequently realize it to be. We’ve got so many different areas and neighborhoods. And it’s really, you know, quite an interesting community. So, really love that opportunity.

Speaker 3

No, you were unsuccessful. Of course you’re going to run again. What what, what do you hope to accomplish once you, reach that opportunity to be a judge?

Speaker 2

So, really, you know, the key is, just being able to serve the people, making sure that everyone knows that, the, you know, the the judge who’s on the bench is going to listen to them. We’ll hear them out. We’ll make sure that they are afforded, you know, the, you know, opportunities that the legal system guarantees and knowing that, you know, it’s a it’s a process that belongs to them.

Speaker 2

You know, judges, they’re not, you know, rulers, they’re they’re there to serve the people. And so it’s a really important position. County court judges, you know, preside over misdemeanor criminal cases, over, you know, smaller jurisdictions, civil and small claims cases, as well as landlord tenant disputes, and some traffic and so, it’s really, certainly an important position and ends up being a little bit more like the people’s court, because it’s where most people who end up encountering the legal process are likely to be.

Speaker 3

That your family has deep roots in Jacksonville, as I recall.

Speaker 2

We do. We’ve been here since 1990, and, both, my parents have been real involved in the community and really, you know, pushed us, as kids to kind of follow in that, you know, made sure that, you know, we knew that service was really important. And that, you know, giving back to the community was was a priority for us.

Speaker 1

And so you’re here on Legacy of Leaders. Maybe you can share a little bit about the leadership qualit

Speaker 2

So I think the probably the biggest thing is, is one of, you know, really being dedicated, you know, when you set your mind to something, there’s going to be obstacles, there’s going to be adversity. There’s going to be setbacks. And you have to have the, you know, the wherewithal to really push through that, and make sure that, you know, you don’t give up if, you know, if good things were or the things you wanted, or the things that that are important or easy, then, you know, it wouldn’t be worth going for.

Speaker 2

And so I think that’s important. And then also, you know, really trying to listen to the people that are assisting you, listen, you know, help them, you know, play to their strengths, help them. Really. You know, there are times when certainly pushing someone to, you know, expand and and sometimes, you know, this person has the potential to do great things in other areas.

Speaker 2

And sometimes you want to do that. But also listening to them, knowing what you know, they feel comfortable with what they’re, you know, excited to do and letting them, you know, certainly carry, you know, carry on in that manner, I think is also important. It’s real easy to have your own idea of, well, this person should do this or this is what we should do.

Speaker 2

But I think, you know, maybe, you know, listening is important. And and then also just the, the perspective of having, you know, gone through the process before and, and, being able to share some of that insight with anyone who’s new, is also helpful because, you know, you can let them know, right? Here’s what we’re going to see.

Speaker 2

Here’s what you know is likely to come around the corner. And so that’s been a lot of fun, too.

Speaker 3

When I first met Matt, the the character trait that stood out to me was humility. He he’s knowledgeable. He understands how the system works. Most people he deals with are encountering the system for the first time. Or maybe second time, because they didn’t get it the first time. But, being, being approachable and humble is, is critical to having the ability to communicate and connect with some of these people who are scared and are facing adversity.

Speaker 3

Really, maybe for the first time.

Speaker 2

Oh, absolutely. And it’s, you know, one of the first things you need to try to, you know, anytime you’re meeting a new client is it’s establishing trust, right. And, you know, you only have that if they can tell that you care. And sometimes, you know, that’s something that’s easy to obtain. Sometimes it’s something that it takes time to build.

Speaker 2

But it is, you know, I think maintaining humility is always an important thing. And especially, you know, for someone who may never have, you know, encountered the legal system, they may think it’s well beyond them. And thankfully it’s not. You know, it’s a very understandable system. There’s plenty of parts that are confusing and tricky, but, you know, for most individuals, in most situations, it can it can be broken down, but making sure that, you know, you can communicate with your clients and make making them feel comfortable, it doesn’t it doesn’t help anyone if someone holds themself on a pedestal, it, you know, it just creates further distance, right?

Speaker 1

Yeah. And it’s a great trait for a judge.

Speaker 3

I think. So, yeah, absolutely. Well, obviously, because judges and lawyers, you know, have that, that criticism that many of them are because they have this additional knowledge, they can be arrogant. Yeah. Okay. And and tell you what to do as opposed to advisin g you, which is again, why I threw my support behind Matt when I first met him.

Speaker 3

And, so from that perspective, it’s been a real treat watching your journey. Congratulations on your recent, wedding.

Speaker 2

Thank you. That’s been probably the most exciting of all of this. So.

Speaker 3

He was he was getting through the process of the marriage at the same time he was going through the election. Oh.

Speaker 1

That sounds like a lot to deal with that one.

Speaker 2

It was, a little tricky, but my wife was amazing, and she still is. And, was really wonderful through it all. And, you know, it’s it is definitely an adventure to do all of that at once. And so, but could not be happier and so really feel very fortunate.

Speaker 1

Well, congratulations. Unfortunately we are out of time here today. But thank you so much for being here.

Speaker 2

No I appreciate y’all having me. Thank you so much. And you know, obviously, wish you a great, rest of the week and, and going forward.

Speaker 1

Same to you. If you want to learn more about Matt and Lufrano Legal, make sure you head over to DailyNewsNetwork.com. All of his information will be listed there, and we will see you next time on Legacy of Leaders.

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