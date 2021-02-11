“Ask the Attorney” with Savannah Stroud from The Carlson Law Firm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Savannah Stroud from The Carlson Law Firm.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?:

I strive to be a good steward to all of my clients, meaning that they will not only get the legal advice and advocacy they are seeking, but also the practical advice that is often necessary in making decisions. We cannot forget that although our clients are seeking legal advice on a particular matter, the ramifications of their legal case will have lasting effects on other aspects of their life as well.

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?:

We are a large firm. I think people may be tempted to think they will be a number, but that is not the case. We strive to be easily accessible to our clients and pride ourselves in delivering our signature customer service.