“Ask the Attorney” with Lourdes Casanova from Casanova Law

Each week on “Ask The Attorney”, Alex Alexander talks with attorneys from around the area to ask the important questions. Today, Alex sat down with Lourdes Casanova from Casanova Law.

What is your approach or philosophy to winning or representing a case?:

Book smarts + street smarts. We look at every angle of the case – legal, procedural, and factual – to give clients every chance of success. We also pay attention to courtroom personalities.

What is one misconception that you feel people may have about your firm?:

Some people may think criminal defense is “the dark side.” The truth is, we take pride in protecting our clients’ constitutional rights. We approach every case without judgment, as we know some are wrongfully charged, others struggle with mental health issues, and others may simply be going through a tough time.