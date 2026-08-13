Living My Faith with David Mendonca and Devon Capman

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with David Mendonca and Devon Capman.

David Mendonca

Executive Director of The Show Up Dad Foundation

Website Address: https://www.theshowupdadfoundation.org/

Short Company Description:

The Show Up Dad Foundation is a dynamic podcast and ministry dedicated to empowering fathers in their parenting journey. Through engaging discussions, expert interviews, and real-life stories, the podcast provides practical advice and inspiration for dads striving to be present and involved in their children’s lives. The foundation emphasizes the importance of fatherhood as a vital role in family dynamics and community building. By fostering a supportive network, The Show Up Dad Foundation encourages dads to overcome challenges, embrace their responsibilities, and cultivate meaningful relationships with their children. Join us as we celebrate the journey of fatherhood and promote positive parenting practices that make a lasting impact.

Devon Capman

Owner of Capman Reign

Website Address: https://capmanreign.com/

Short Company Description:

Capman Reign is an independent music production company creating original rock, pop, blues, and faith-centered music. Through honest storytelling, creative collaborations, and the Bible Rock project, Capman Reign explores real-life struggles, spiritual truth, hope, and personal transformation.