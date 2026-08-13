Living My Faith with Richard Hadden with Contented Cow Partners

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Chuck Coker, spoke with Richard Hadden.

Richard Hadden

Owner of Contented Cow Partners

Website Address: https://contentedcows.com/

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

Accepting Christ as my savior and FULLY surrendering to Him.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

Serving our Lord as a retiree – Deacon, First Responder Ministry, Disciple Group Leader and teaching K-5 graders during service.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

Romans 8:28 has always been my go to scripture.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Surround yourself with other believers. Find a small group of individuals that will support your struggle with biblical knowledge and similar experiences. Advice from one of my favorite pastors, “If you hang out with people who only care about politics, you’ll care about politics. If you hang out with people who only care about sports, you’ll care about sports. If you hang out with people whose focus is knowing God, that will become your focus too.”