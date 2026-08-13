Aviation Champions with Joe Pawelski of CisLunar Industries

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Aviation Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Joe Pawelski.

Joe Pawelski

CTO of CisLunar Industries

Website Address: https://www.cislunarindustries.com/

Short company description:

CisLunar Industries USA, Inc., is a small business, non-traditional defense contractor headquartered in Loveland, CO. The company was founded in 2019 to advance the industrial development of the Earth-Moon system. Today, that means delivering flight-proven Electric Power Intelligent Conversion (EPIC™) hardware and software that transforms power to run space. We envision a future where space is not just a destination, but an engine of economic growth. We are pioneering technologies that solve some of space’s most pressing challenges today, while laying the groundwork for a thriving future off-Earth industrial ecosystem.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Our biggest challenge isn’t technical — our EPIC hardware is flight-proven. It’s market timing.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Over the next three to five years I expect high-voltage distribution and intelligent power conversion to go from specialty to baseline, with electric propulsion power processing as the near-term commercial driver.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Getting EPIC hardware from concept to flight-proven, on orbit, doing real work, as a company founded in 2019 with a small team. That sounds modest until you consider that space power qualification typically runs years and most companies our age are still selling a roadmap rather than flight heritage.