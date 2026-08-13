Living My Faith with Karen Henderson

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Chuck Coker, spoke with Karen Henderson.

Karen Henderson

Author of The Tomato Zombie Books

Website Address: https://karenhendersonauthor.com

Short company description:

In 2014 my husband and I had tried to grow cherry tomatoes and found one that had been partially eaten by bugs revealing what looked like a face. Instead of throwing it away, I thought it would be fun to snap some pictures of it as a zombie. We soon found that our yard was not big enough for the little zombie, and before the weekend was over, TZ had traveled as far as Fernandina Beach.

At my next class, I shared the pictures with my taekwondo students promising to write a story to go along with them. In 2020 I realized that I would have lied to my students if I didn’t write a story to go along with the pictures, and lying just wasn’t acceptable. Soon A Tale of a Tomato Zombie was on its way to Covenant Books and thankfully they agreed to publish.

It has been my pleasure to write A Tale of a Tomato Zombie and those that followed. It is my desire to always write stories that are entertaining, educational, and encouraging. It is my wish that these stories will remind my readers to be determined to make a positive impact on others, have the perseverance to stay the course no matter what comes their way, and have the courage to do the hard thing so that there will be victory in the end.