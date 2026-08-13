Living My Faith with John Clegg of World Villages For Children

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with John Clegg.

John Clegg

Volunteer Director and Vice Chairman for World Villages For Children

Website Address: https://worldvillages.org

Short company description:

We are a nonprofit organization, run by the sisters of Mary dedicated to ending child poverty, neglect and abuse through education and care. We empower vulnerable children from impoverished backgrounds to build a brighter future. To date, we have helped over 175,000 children and their families break the cycle of poverty through access to quality education, safe shelter, nutritious food, and medical care.

Each year, thanks to the continued generosity of our donors, we care for and serve more than 20,000 children living in poverty. In addition to academic education, our Villages offer vocational training that equips students with real-world skills for long-term success.

What differentiates you from the competition?

The Sisters of Mary work 7 days a week for free.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Those associated to helping and saving children.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Most of our growth has been in Latin America. We are now growing in Africa (Tanzania).

What about your company makes you the most proud

World Villages transforms the lives of destitute children who otherwise have no prospects.