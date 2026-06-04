Making a Difference with David Ramos of StretchLabs First Coast

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen, spoke with David Ramos.

David Ramos

Franchise Owner of StretchLabs First Coast

Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/

Short company description:

WillieMae Mind & Body Inc, operating as StretchLab First Coast, is a dynamic family owned and operated franchise in North East Florida with locations in charming Saint Augustine Beach, FL; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Atlantic Beach (Jacksonville); and Mandarin (Jacksonville).

Our vibrant team embodies professionalism, a zest for fun, and an unwavering commitment to our customers. Our mission is to deliver personalized one-on-one stretching experiences, redefining the industry with our boutique service that places paramount importance on exceptional customer care. As a rapidly growing start up company, we embrace the values of empathy, customer service excellence, galvanizing teamwork, and discernment.