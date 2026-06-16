Making a Difference with Matthew Zockoll of Wave Pros Pet Waste Solutions

Welcome to “Making a Difference!” Step into the inspiring world of business owners who are making a tangible difference in their communities. Join us as we spotlight passionate entrepreneurs who go beyond profit, dedicating their time, resources, and innovative ideas to create positive social impact. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen spoke with Matthew Zockoll.

Matthew Zockoll

Owner ofWave Pros Pet Waste Solutions

Website Address: www.wavepropet.com

Short company description:

🌊 Dog-Poop Scooping!

🌳 Wave Pros keeps your yard fresh and ready to enjoy. 🐶

Serving Salisbury, Fruitland, and Delmar (and more to come!) 🏡🐶

Homes and businesses welcome! 🏢💙