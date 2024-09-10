Media Champions with Mike Svetlic of Michael Brennan Media

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Mike Svetlic of Michael Brennan Media.

Michael Brennan media provides demand creation services for busy executives and subject matter experts.

What is your BEST service?

Video production / editing.

What was your first job in Media?

Making changes to the website which was built in flash.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Scaling authenticity.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Digital Health KC, Clay KC.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

I think it depends on the industry, company maturity and product market fit.

Many reasons to hire external media company.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

The way software is purchased today is drastically different than even four or five years ago.

Your go to market should reflect how buyers purchase.

Identify your target personas and their jobs to be done.

Be the best free consultant and your company will be on the shortlist when the time for your services arise.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

50%