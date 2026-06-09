On A Mission: Nashville Edition with Alyssa Titus, Chris Schell and Joe Yurisic from Schell Brothers Homes

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Brian Sexton speaks with Alyssa Titus, Chris Schell and Joe Yurisic from Schell Brothers Homes.

Alyssa Titus

Director of Marketing at Schell Brothers Homes

Website Address: https://schellbrothers.com/

Chris Schell

CEO of Schell Brothers Homes

Website Address: https://schellbrothers.com/

Joe Yurisic

Nashville Division President of Schell Brothers Homes

Website Address: https://schellbrothers.com/

We are incredibly grateful to Schell Brothers Nashville for sponsoring Building for Good and for their unwavering commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve. With a purpose centered on maximizing happiness, not just profit, their culture of positivity, generosity, and genuine care for others is felt far beyond the homes they build. Their dedication to giving back and uplifting those around them perfectly aligns with our mission, and we are proud to partner with a company that truly leads with heart.

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