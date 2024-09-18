On a Mission with Kristine Ochu of “Be UnStoppable!”

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Kristine Ochu of “Be UnStoppable!”.

Author, Motivational Speaker and Consultant to empower people through “UnStoppable” tools to teach them how to shift from stress, self-doubt, anxiety, sadness and fatigue to calm, confidence, peacefulness, happiness and to positive energy.

How do you define success?

When you know your life purpose and are actively engaged in making it happen while balancing your personal life so you can enjoy the journey and uplift and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Was a former World Champion log-roller and international HR executive who taught thousands of people how to have a winning mindset.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

I teach people how to empower themselves by sharing free, powerful and simple tools that they can use anytime-anywhere to shift from negative to positive states.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

My biggest obstacle was getting clear on how I could have the greatest impact on people who wanted to live their best lives on a daily basis so they could pursue their dreams. It meant digging deep into understanding what are the daily obstacles people face mentally, physically, and emotionally and what tools could immediately help them.