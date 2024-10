Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Ross Stockdale of Thunder Stock Marketing.

Ross Stockdale helps Small Business B2B Service Companies increase their net profit without breaking the bank in 12 months or less as their Fractional CMO. He creates and execute winning marketing strategies to increase profit and decrease time and headaches.

