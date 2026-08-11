The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Mark Fafard and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Mark Fafard and Major Harding.

Mark Fafard

Owner of Fafard AI Solutions

Website Address: https://fafardaisolutions.com/

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/