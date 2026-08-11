The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Danielle Jiles, Jurrell Jiles, Chris Thomas, and Brian Hougland

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Danielle Jiles, Jurrell Jiles, Chris Thomas, and Brian Houghland.

Danielle Jiles

Owner of Florida Fashion Week

Website Address: https://www.officialfloridafashionweek.com/

Jurrell Jiles

Founder of The DJ Depot Jax

Website Address: https://www.thedjdepotusa.com/

Chris Thomas

Owner of The Chris Thomas Project

Website Address: https://www.thechristhomasproject.com/

Brian Houghland

Owner/operator at Red Tag Coffee

Website Address: https://redtagcoffee.com/