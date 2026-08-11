The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Danielle Jiles, Jurrell Jiles, Chris Thomas, and Brian Hougland

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Danielle Jiles, Jurrell Jiles, Chris Thomas, and Brian Houghland.
Danielle Jiles
Owner of Florida Fashion Week
Website Address: https://www.officialfloridafashionweek.com/
Jurrell Jiles
Founder of The DJ Depot Jax
Website Address: https://www.thedjdepotusa.com/
Chris Thomas
Owner of The Chris Thomas Project
Website Address: https://www.thechristhomasproject.com/
Brian Houghland
Owner/operator at Red Tag Coffee
Website Address: https://redtagcoffee.com/