The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Michael Elliott, Walter Boney, Ryan Miller, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Michael Elliott, Walter Boney, Ryan Miller, and Major Harding.

Michael Elliott

President/CEO at Elliott And Elliott Essential Services

Website Address: https://elliottandelliott.acnibo.com

Walter Boney

CEO of Lenders 1st Choice

Website Address: https://lenders1stchoiceamc.com/

Ryan Miller

Owner of Ascend Wellness Florida

Website Address: https://ascendwellnessflorida.com/

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer of Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/