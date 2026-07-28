The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Rob Kisfalusi, Gary Hallett, and Jim Fuller

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Rob Kisfalusi, Gary Hallett, and Jim Fuller.

Rob Kisfalusi

Sr. Marketing Manager at Wondfo USA

Website Address: https://wondfousa.com

Gary Hallett

President of Gateway Business Advisors

Website Address: https://gatewaybusinessadvisors.com/

Jim Fuller

Retired Military Veteran