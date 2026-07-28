Around Town with Printella Bankhead of EBS Security

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Tom Reber, talks with Printella Bankhead.

Printella Bankhead

Founder of EBS Security

Website Address: https://www.ebssecurity.com/

Short Video Description:

In this episode of Around Town with Tom, host Tom Reber sits down with Printella Bankhead, Head of EBS Security, to discuss what it takes to protect businesses, events, and communities in today’s ever-changing security landscape. Drawing on nearly four decades of experience, Printella shares how listening to clients, understanding their unique challenges, and combining trusted professionals with the latest technology creates customized security solutions that provide real peace of mind. From special events and corporate facilities to emergency response and business growth, discover why EBS Security is committed to keeping people safe while helping Jacksonville continue to thrive.

About EBS Security

EBS Security Inc. has been a leader in comprehensive security solutions since 2002, providing both armed and unarmed guard services across commercial, residential, and government sectors nationwide. EBS Security has been awarded by the Jacksonville Chamber, Better Business Bureau, Jacksonville Daily Record, and the Small Business Association.