The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus Featuring Brian Stewart of The Stewart Group

On The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus, Brian Stewart, President of The Stewart Group, brings a thoughtful perspective on leadership, executive search consulting, and what it means to help people move forward when they may have lost confidence.

The Stewart Group is an executive search firm specializing in rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical companies. The firm works as a consultant to help fill requisitions within commercial operations units, bringing a personalized approach to every relationship.

Meet Brian Stewart, President of The Stewart Group

Brian Stewart leads The Stewart Group with a focus on people, relationships, and long-term trust. In a competitive executive search consulting environment, his approach is grounded in understanding that each person is specific and unique.

That mindset shapes how The Stewart Group differentiates itself: through personalization, thoughtful follow-up, and relationship building. For organizations seeking talent in specialized pharmaceutical markets, those qualities matter.

A Personalized Approach to Executive Search Consulting

Executive search is not simply about matching a resume to an open role. It requires listening, understanding business needs, and recognizing the human side of career decisions.

The Stewart Group’s work centers on helping companies fill important commercial operations roles within rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical organizations. In such a specialized space, a consultative approach can help create stronger alignment between companies and candidates.

Why Relationships Matter

One of the key themes from Brian’s perspective is the importance of follow-up and relationship building. In executive search, trust is built over time. Candidates want to feel understood, and companies want to know that their hiring needs are being handled with care.

A personalized process helps support both sides of that equation. It encourages stronger communication, better fit, and a more thoughtful experience for everyone involved.

Leadership Built on Confidence

When asked how he motivates people to give their best, Brian points to instilling confidence in people when they are doubting themselves. That answer reflects a leadership style focused on encouragement, belief, and helping others see what is possible.

Confidence can be transformative in business. Whether someone is navigating a career transition, leading a team, or pursuing a new opportunity, the right encouragement can help restore momentum.

Helping People Get Back to Work

Brian describes one of the proudest moments of his leadership career as being able to help people get back to work after they have given up hope. That is a powerful reminder that executive search is about more than filling positions—it can also be about restoring possibility in someone’s professional life.

Lessons from Sports Applied to Business

Brian also connects lessons from sports to his personal life and career. Positivity, leadership, sportsmanship, and unity are values that translate naturally into business leadership.

For leaders, these principles can make a meaningful difference:

Positivity helps teams stay focused during challenges.

helps teams stay focused during challenges. Leadership creates direction and accountability.

creates direction and accountability. Sportsmanship encourages professionalism and respect.

encourages professionalism and respect. Unity keeps people working toward a shared goal.

These values are especially relevant in consulting and executive search, where collaboration, persistence, and trust are essential.

What Sets The Stewart Group Apart

The Stewart Group has been in business for 40 years and is proud of its solid company reputation. That longevity reflects consistency and commitment in a business where relationships are central.

Brian describes the company’s differentiator as a personalized approach. Rather than treating searches as one-size-fits-all, The Stewart Group recognizes that each person and each situation is unique.

Practical Takeaways for Leaders and Business Owners

Brian’s perspective offers several practical lessons for professionals in any industry:

Lead with confidence-building. People often perform better when they believe they are capable.

People often perform better when they believe they are capable. Personalize your approach. Every client, candidate, and team member brings different needs and goals.

Every client, candidate, and team member brings different needs and goals. Follow up consistently. Strong relationships are built through ongoing communication.

Strong relationships are built through ongoing communication. View setbacks as learning experiences. Brian describes failures as learning experiences, a mindset that supports growth.

Brian describes failures as learning experiences, a mindset that supports growth. Stay out of your own way. Recognizing internal barriers can be an important step toward progress.

The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus

The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus provides a platform for conversations with local and business leaders who bring insight, experience, and perspective to the community. Brian Stewart’s appearance highlights the human side of executive search consulting and the leadership values that guide The Stewart Group.

The conversation is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 11:30 AM.

Conclusion

Brian Stewart’s leadership philosophy is rooted in confidence, relationships, and a personalized approach to business. Through The Stewart Group, he applies those values to executive search consulting for rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical companies, helping organizations address hiring needs while supporting people through meaningful career moments.

For leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals, his message is clear: relationships matter, confidence matters, and the way you support people can make a lasting difference.

Learn more about The Stewart Group at www.stewartgroup.net.