The Horse’s Mouth Movers and Shakers with Brian Barry of C12 Northeast Florida

“The Horse’s Mouth” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and David Ramos spoke with Brian Barry of C12 Northeast Florida.

Brian Barry

Chair at C12 Northeast Florida

Website Address: https://www.joinc12.com/