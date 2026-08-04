Buzz on Real Estate with Lance Barnett of Florida Coastal Team

Step into the fast-moving world of real estate with “Buzz on Real Estate,” a dynamic TV show spotlighting the professionals, innovators, and industry leaders shaping the future of residential and commercial real estate. From top-producing agents and brokers to developers, investors, lenders, designers, and community visionaries, our laid-back studio environment creates the perfect space for authentic conversations and meaningful insights.



Airing weekly from the studios located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida, each episode highlights the people, trends, and strategies transforming the real estate landscape. Whether you’re a homeowner, investor, industry professional, or someone curious about the ever-changing market, join us for engaging discussions on leadership, innovation, growth, and success in real estate. Tune in for an inspiring experience that celebrates the visionaries helping people build wealth, communities, and lasting legacies through real estate.

Today our host, Bryce Ocepek, spoke with Lance Barnett.

Lance Barnett

Realtor with Florida Coastal Team

Website Address: https://www.floridacoastalteam.com/agents/lance-barnett/

Episode description:

In this episode of Buzz on Real Estate, host Bryce Ocepek sits down with Lance Barnett of the Florida Coastal Team to discuss what it takes to succeed in today’s ever-changing real estate market.

From navigating the challenges of starting a career during the pandemic to building a business through relationships, consistency, and service, Lance shares valuable insights for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals alike. The conversation also covers market trends, AI, lead generation, investing, and why putting people first remains the key to long-term success.

Short company description:

Realtor and home flipper and investor.

How do you define success?

Providing for my family and investing in others.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Confidence, dedication, teamwork.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Focus, leverage, working with people to achieve large goals.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Recently, we had a difficult transaction that had several issues with the property and financing, and we were able to work with the inspector, the Appraiser, the lender, the underwriter and the title company to coordinate a successful closing and achieve everyone’s goal.

What’s the trickiest part of picking the right mortgage lender for you or your clients?

Find someone who is going to have the right soft and hard skills while providing great service.