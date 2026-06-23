The Horse’s Mouth with Amanda Lewis, Matt Stewart, Michael Chancellor and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Amanda Lewis, Matt Stewart, Michael Chancellor and Major Harding.

Amanda Lewis

Chief Operating Officer and Senior Consultant at JJS Consulting

Website Address: http://justjesusstuff.com/



Matt Stewart

National Cap and Sportswear

Website Address: https://www.nationalcap.net/

Michael Chancellor

Metro Area Director for St. Johns and Clay County for Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Website Address: https://www.fca.org/home

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/