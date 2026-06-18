The Horse’s Mouth with Dave MacCutcheon with America Proof

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus talks with Dave MacCutcheon with America Proof.

Dave MacCutcheon

Songwriter and Musician for America 250 Proof

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davemaccutcheon/

Listen here: America 250 Proof™ | Official Lyric Video – YouTube

Lyrics:

We were ink on a page a spark in the night

Thirteen Voices Standin’ up to fight

No crown above us, no tax we’d pay

An idea that wouldn’t fade away

The Bill of Rights for you and me

A force of change for humanity

We answered allies when they made the call

This nation refused to let them fall

We don’t run from the light, or break or bend

Just light it up and do it again

No apologies for the red, white, and blue

World keeps turnin’ ’cause what we do

From the ground to the sky, sea to the moon

Yeah, call it freedom, call it truth

Call it America, two fifty proof

Crossed a continent, on wagon wheels

We laid down the rails, sweat and steel

Cut through mountains, carved out the land

Connected the oceans, an American plan

From Kitty Hawk to the lunar face

Chased the edge, won that race

One small step, the whole world knew

What a free man’s dream can do

We don’t ask for permission, don’t stand in line

Write our story, one line at a time

Not perfect, no -just stand and prove

There ain’t a damn thing we can’t do

No apologies for the red, white, and blue

World keeps turnin’ ’cause what we do

From the ground to the sky, sea to the moon

Yeah, call it freedom, call it truth

Call it America, two fifty proof

We reach out in your time of need

Bring the power and the will to feed

When the world shakes, when waters rise

We show up fast – no compromise

No apologies for the red, white, and blue

World Keeps turnin’ ’cause of what we do

From the ground to the sky, sea to the moon

Yeah, call it freedom, call it truth

Call it America, two fifty proof

Old Glory flyin’ higher

America, -Two Fifty Proof

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