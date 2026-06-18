The Horse’s Mouth with Dave MacCutcheon with America Proof

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus talks with Dave MacCutcheon with America Proof.
Dave MacCutcheon
Songwriter and Musician for America 250 Proof
Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davemaccutcheon/
Listen here: America 250 Proof™ | Official Lyric Video – YouTube
Lyrics:
We were ink on a page a spark in the night
Thirteen Voices Standin’ up to fight
No crown above us, no tax we’d pay
An idea that wouldn’t fade away
The Bill of Rights for you and me
A force of change for humanity
We answered allies when they made the call
This nation refused to let them fall
We don’t run from the light, or break or bend
Just light it up and do it again
No apologies for the red, white, and blue
World keeps turnin’ ’cause what we do
From the ground to the sky, sea to the moon
Yeah, call it freedom, call it truth
Call it America, two fifty proof
Crossed a continent, on wagon wheels
We laid down the rails, sweat and steel
Cut through mountains, carved out the land
Connected the oceans, an American plan
From Kitty Hawk to the lunar face
Chased the edge, won that race
One small step, the whole world knew
What a free man’s dream can do
We don’t ask for permission, don’t stand in line
Write our story, one line at a time
Not perfect, no -just stand and prove
There ain’t a damn thing we can’t do
No apologies for the red, white, and blue
World keeps turnin’ ’cause what we do
From the ground to the sky, sea to the moon
Yeah, call it freedom, call it truth
Call it America, two fifty proof
We reach out in your time of need
Bring the power and the will to feed
When the world shakes, when waters rise
We show up fast – no compromise
No apologies for the red, white, and blue
World Keeps turnin’ ’cause of what we do
From the ground to the sky, sea to the moon
Yeah, call it freedom, call it truth
Call it America, two fifty proof
Old Glory flyin’ higher
America, -Two Fifty Proof
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