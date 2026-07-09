The Horses Mouth with David Ramos, Jen Dieter, Luke McCann, and Tom Reber

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus talks with David Ramos, Jen Dieter, Luke McCann, and Tom Reber.
The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.
David Ramos
Owner of StretchLab First Coast Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/
Jen DieterFounder at REAL Movement Website Address: https://realmovementphysicaltherapy.com/
Luke McCann
Founder of Walk By Faith Wellness Website Address: https://www.wbfwellness.com/
Tom Reber
Area Manager for Planet Home Lending Website Address: https://www.planethomelending.com/tom-reber
The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.