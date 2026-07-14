The Horse’s Mouth with Doug Ramsey, David Ramos, Dave Widell, and Mark Widell

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus talks with Doug Ramsey, David Ramos, Dave Widell, and Mark Widell.

Doug Ramsey

Owner of I9 Sports

Website Address: https://www.i9sports.com/

David Ramos

Owner of StretchLab First Coast

Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/

Dave Widell

Website Address: https://www.widellretirement.com/

Mark Widell

Insurance and Retirement Planning Specialist at Widell Retirement Services

Website Address: https://www.widellretirement.com/

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