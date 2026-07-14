The Horse’s Mouth with Major Harding, Ben Sorrells, and Tom Reber

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus talks with Major Harding, Ben Sorrells, and Tom Reber.

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Ben Sorrells

Founder of High Ground Coffee Company

Website Address: https://highgroundcoffeecompany.com/

Tom Reber

Area Manager for Planet Home Lending

Website Address: https://www.planethomelending.com/tom-reber