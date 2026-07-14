The Horse’s Mouth with Mark and Dave Widell of Widell Retirement

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus talks with Mark and Dave Widell.

Dave Widell

Insurance and Retirement Planning Specialist at Widell Retirement Services

Website Address: https://www.widellretirement.com/

Mark Widell

Insurance and Retirement Planning Specialist at Widell Retirement Services

Website Address: https://www.widellretirement.com/