The Horses Mouth with Scott Revels, Jason Watson, Will Soriano, and Major Harding

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus. The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. Today, Tom talks with Scott Revels, Jason Watson, Will Soriano, and Major Harding.

Scott Revels

CEO and Owner of Waymaker
Website Address: http://www.whywaymaker.com/

Jason Watson

Founder of REYNCO
Website Address: https://www.fightfit.com/

Will Soriano

Co-Owner of Apex Chiropractic
Website Address: https://apexchirofl.com/

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

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