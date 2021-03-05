“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Dan Kuepper from FIS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Dan Kuepper from FIS.

FIS is the world’s largest financial technology company, headquartered in Jacksonville.

To learn more, visit https://www.fisglobal.com

What Branch of Service are you or were you in and for how long?: US Navy 24 years

What is or was your job in the military?: SONAR Technician

When leaving the service what was your biggest struggle?: Translation of skills

What resources for veterans did you find that helped you overcome that struggle?: Other veterans, and all my military experience