“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Randall Thomas from Modis

Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Randall Thomas from Modis.

Modis delivers cross-industry expertise in technology and digital engineering consulting, talent services and skilling to enable digital transformation and accelerate innovation.

To learn more, visit https://www.modis.com

What Branch of Service are you or were you in and for how long?: U.S. Navy – 8+ years.

What is or was your job in the military?: Avionics Technician

When leaving the service what was your biggest struggle?: The transition was the most difficult. TAPS doesn’t do enough to prepare you for civilian life, and you don’t realize it until you’re living it. The resources largely go away once you receive your DD-214. Learning how to civilianize a resume, or properly interview for a position are not taught, and it leaves a lot of veterans struggling to land meaningful work.

What resources for veterans did you find that helped you overcome that struggle?: Mental health counseling. Restoring internal value. Networking groups. Staying in touch with active duty members helped, as well.