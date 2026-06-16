5 Minutes With Dave MacCutcheon with America 250 Proof

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today, our host Steve Strum talks with Dave MacCutcheon.

Dave MacCutcheon

Songwriter and Musician for America 250 Proof

Listen to “America 250 Proof” https://open.spotify.com/artist/4DT0FX9HESjZIEhonBvh7G

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.