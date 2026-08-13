From the Sea to the C-Suite with Scott Neidhold

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Rick Hoffman spoke with Scott Neidhold.

Scott Neidhold

Retired Vice President of P&G

Website Address: https://us.pg.com/

Short company description:

I have worked for several large companies after leaving active duty – Procter & Gamble, West Rock (global packaging company) and Carnival Corporation. I think each company had similar values that I could identify with but had diverse company cultures.