Aviation Champions with Todd Riemenschneider of QRJets

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Aviation Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Todd Riemenschneider.

Todd Riemenschneider

Founder of QRJets

Website Address: https://qrjets.com/

Short company description:

On demand private aviation charter broker.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Finding new customers. So many channels for marketing and many ultra high net worth individuals are not on any of the platforms.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Automation will continue to grow and be utilized. If someone can figure out how to aggregate all of the disparate platforms operators use and consolidate, the industry will change dramatically.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Consistently building and maintaining relationships in this industry. The biggest complement we can receive is “Call QRJets”