Legacy of Leaders with Joey Anderson of Joey Anderson Music

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our hosts, Rick Hoffman spoke with Joey Anderson.

Joey Anderson

Owner/SInger/Songwriter at Joey Anderson Music

Website Address: https://www.joeyandersonmusic.com

Short company description:

Singer/Songwriter and Producer out of Bostwick, Florida.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Storytelling as a songwriter. Taking moments we all pass by and capturing it in melodic form…. all with a purpose of helping people during the good times and bad.

How do you define success?

Telling a story that allows people to reflect and grow.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Stepping out on my own to do music and not getting a ‘regular’ job.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

The Music Industry is filled with ‘No’…the lesson there is keep moving forward.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Starting over in a new town and building new networks.