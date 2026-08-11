5 Minutes with Dr. Suny Caminero, MD and Bianca Ariel of Recalibrated Vision

“5 Minutes with” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making an impact and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Dr. Suny Caminero, MD spoke with Bianca Ariel.

Bianca Ariel

Founder of Recalibrated Vision™

Website Address: http://recalibratedvision.com

Short company description:

Recalibrated Vision™ helps professionals transform careers into callings through strategy, business development, and community.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

We’ve expanded from focusing just on physicians to all high-achieving professionals.

Describe a Failure in your Career.

I don’t believe in failure, I believe in lessons. The biggest lesson I’m learning is not feeling like you have to box yourself in.

What about your company makes you the most proud?

We geniuely help high-achieving professionals leverage thier expertise to build purpose-driven careers and busiensses.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I uncover their true desires and pair with existing gifts that will help them bring it to life.