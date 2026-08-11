Aviation Champions with Mistie Fox of ONE35 Compliance Solutions

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Aviation Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Mistie Fox.

Mistie Fox

Founder of ONE35 Compliance Solutions

Website Address: https://135cs.com/

Short company description:

Aviation security consulting geared towards 135 Twelve Five Standard Security Program operators.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Security is always second to safety. Operators aren’t as concerned with the TSA as they are the FAA. Operators put security on the backburner and aren’t necessarily compliant with aviation security regulations.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

135 operations will move into drone operations and air taxis.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

It’s twofold. I started with the government at a relatively young age; I worked my way up through a male dominated culture to a role that was very sought after and well respected. My experience in that role provided me with the knowledge to start my own business after retirement.