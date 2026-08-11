Lab Champions with Troy Evans of Industry Lab Diagnostic Partners

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Lab Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers in the clinical laboratory space who are making a meaningful impact, sharing their journeys, strategies, and insights on advancing diagnostics and patient care. Today, our host, Max Dudenkov, spoke with Troy Evans.

Troy Evans

Owner of Industry Lab Diagnostic Partners

Website Address: https://ildp.com/

Episode description:

What does it take to build a successful laboratory in an industry that’s constantly evolving? In this episode of Lab Champions, host Max sits down with Troy Evans to discuss his unique journey from a decade-long NFL career into the world of laboratory diagnostics. Together, they explore the evolution of molecular diagnostics, the rise and fall of COVID-era testing labs, today’s reimbursement challenges, and the importance of finding specialized niches in an increasingly competitive market. The conversation also looks ahead to the future of diagnostic testing and the innovations shaping the next generation of laboratory medicine.

About Industry Lab Diagnostic Partners

When the results are accurate, everybody wins. ILDP partners with clinicians to assist them in making the best clinical decision for their patients, based on the most accurate information. Accurate results are our #1 priority. We provide exceptional service and a support team that removes the guesswork and confirms the validity of all results. With locations in Cincinnati and Danville, our growing team is here to serve you.

About Max Dudenkov

Dr. Max Dudenkov is the Founder and Co-Owner of Choice PharmD, where he helps bridge the gap between diagnostic testing and clinical decision-making. With eight years of experience in pharmacy and four years leading Choice PharmD, Max specializes in infectious disease interpretation and antimicrobial stewardship, providing evidence-based guidance that improves patient outcomes nationwide.