5 Minutes With Printella Bankhead of EBS Security

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our host, Major Harding, talks with Printella Bankhead.

Printella Bankhead

Founder of EBS Security

Website Address: https://www.ebssecurity.com/

Short Video Description:

How do you protect construction sites from theft and keep projects moving without costly delays? In this episode of Five Minutes With, Major Harding sits down with Printella Bankhead, CEO of EBS Security, to discuss the importance of proactive construction site security, preventing employee theft, managing a growing security team, and adapting to emerging technologies like AI. Printella also shares her journey of building one of Jacksonville’s leading security companies and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

About EBS Security:

EBS Security Inc. has been a leader in comprehensive security solutions since 2002, providing both armed and unarmed guard services across commercial, residential, and government sectors nationwide. EBS Security has been awarded by the Jacksonville Chamber, Better Business Bureau, Jacksonville Daily Record, and the Small Business Association.