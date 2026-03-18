Around Town with Priscilla Scott of Seamless Floors

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host Sarah Olson spoke with Priscilla Scott of Seamless Floors.

Priscilla Scott

CEO at Seamless Floors

Website Address: www.seamlessfloorsjax.com



Short company description:

Women-owned flooring company.

Transcript

Speaker 1

Welcome back to another episode of Around Town. I am your host, Sarah Olson, and today joining me is Priscilla with Seamless Floors. Welcome. Thank you. I’m so excited to have you. I’m excited. Like actual floor person. You think somebody in the flooring industry is going to be all male-dominated, but you are your own woman-owned business.

Speaker 2

This is your baby. Yes. We are 100% woman owned. And I’ve been in the flooring industry for 14 years, and I branched off two years ago. 14 years? Yeah. How did you get started in flooring? Long story short, I wanted to be at my son’s soccer games when he turned five. And so, I told my manager at the time that I wanted to, either not work weekends anymore or I’d have to quit.

Speaker 2

And so she’s like, you should do outside sales. So. Yeah. So I went to a trade show. I had a shirt made that said, I want to be a vendor. And I handed out many resume business cards with my resume. Okay. So you were a networker? Yes as well. So seamless floors. So. So tell me, what do you offer in all northeast Florida?

Speaker 2

Yeah. So we service from Palm Coast to Fernandina. Okay. And we do, carpet tile, wood final plank. And then we also do showers, back splashes and countertops. Oh, so not just flooring. Yeah. All of the things and women owned business. How hard was that getting started? Was it just like, I just need to do this for me?

Speaker 2

No. I’ve actually. I never really thought of it that way. I can say that if I really think about it, I have had some challenges because sometimes I have to be an extreme expert to kind of get a little bit more respect because I don’t look like I should be in construction. And so when I walk on construction sites looking like this, yeah, everyone’s like, are you the real estate?

Speaker 2

Are you the real estate agent? Yeah. And so, sometimes, you know, people are a little bit hesitant, and then once they talk to me, they’re like, I don’t know if she knows what she’s doing. I know I have a bone in my hair. Yes. Right. Look pretty. Yes, I smell good. Yes. Other things. And so, you know, I think I’ve just ever educated myself and overcome this and gained a lot of respect in industry.

Speaker 1

That’s fantastic. What type of, I mean, is it any budget that you work with, or are you more renovation, new construction, high end, low end, whatever. Any place that has a floor. Okay. I love it.

Speaker 2

Yeah. Construction. We do, new construction, commercial, residential. We do a lot in property management. And that’s your home. So it could be a $2 product to $20 product.

Speaker 2

Okay. We can do projects from a couple hundred dollars to $100,000. Okay, so pretty big range. Do you have a design center or how did people pick pick all the best offerings that you.

Speaker 2

So I, have a beautiful retail space, and it was designed, with an interior designer. And so you walk in and it feels like home.

Speaker 2

I also clear. Okay. And, you’re able to pick choices without being overwhelmed. And we kind of have a different approach to it. So we have like, Benjamin Moore’s top 2026 colors of the year. Oh, I love it. So we’re able to pretty much partner everything in your house to help you make sure that when you take that sample home, that you’re still going to love it.

Speaker 1

I got to just be in real estate forever. There’s something I don’t want to say better because that’s not good. But there’s something better about women in construction. I mean, I think we just have a different eye for things with a different way of how spaces should flow. So I love that you’re doing that. Now, I want to spin off, just for a quick second here.

Speaker 1

You have a women owned networking group. Can you share with that?

Speaker 2

Yeah. So, I started it because I am, an extreme networker. And so I put together all of the different things from different networking groups that I love. And so I came up with it’s contract her instead of contract her. And it is the fourth Friday of every month.

Speaker 2

Okay. And it’s all women in trade. So not only specifically, women owned businesses, but it could be a sales person. Okay. We also do, a lot of interior designers. We have realtors. Anything that has to do with a home? We have turf pest control. Oh, wow. So pretty much everyone. So it’s really great for other women to support each other because I think that we all have common challenges we do when it comes into that.

Speaker 2

And so, it’s nice. It’s just us and family. So the pleasant and this is it at a do you rotate locations or where somebody find you?

Speaker 2

It is at my showroom. Okay, perfect. So we’re over and so relief. And I’ve designed the showroom actually around networking because, I am a true believer of it. So, we’re able to set tables up, and we also have a board that says I specialize in networking events, and I’m looking for.

Speaker 1

Oh, I love that.

Speaker 2

Yeah. There’s just. Yeah, I will be it’s just in a couple of weeks. Yeah. So it just gives people multiple ways to connect with each other. So it’s been very successful. So last month we had 36 women in it. Oh that’s fantastic. And how long has it been going on?

Speaker 2

Just two months. Oh my gosh.

Speaker 1

Yeah. Women love the chat. Yes. You know so.

Speaker 1

But that’s fantastic. I mean I love all the different businesses. And then just eye opening when you said pest control I’m like what? There’s a woman that is in pest control. I mean, that’s fantastic. So it’s just nice to be able to, connect and for each other and, and increase your business exposure as well.

Speaker 2

Yeah. It’s all for the better. Good. Yes. I think as many people as you can get into your space, even if they’re not directly purchasing, I think it’s helpful. That’s fantastic. Is there a website yet for that?

Speaker 2

There is a Facebook group kind of website. And so it is just contact her and it’s building relationships and success.

Speaker 2

So you’ll be able to see the little hard hat on there. And, you can just join. It’ll have all of the information. Right. And then, seamless floors. What’s your website for that?

Speaker 2

SeamlessFloorsJax.com. Perfect.

Speaker 1

I am so glad you came on the show. I just I just got good vibes. So this is just fantastic.

Speaker 1

Oh, thank you for being here. I know I’ll see you again. And, 1 or 2 different ways. Flooring, obviously. And then, your, networking group, I would love to join. So for more information on Priscilla and her ventures, please go to HGTV. Jax.com.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.