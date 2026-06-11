The Horse’s Mouth with Priscilla Berry, Michael Reno, Tim Anderson, and Dave MacCutcheon

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Priscilla Berry, Michael Reno, Tim Anderson, and Dave MacCutcheon.

Priscilla Berry

Founder/Owner at Berry and Associates

Website Address: https://www.berryleadership.com/



Michael Reno

Vice President of Technology & Partner at Teknovate Consulting Partners

Website Address: https://teknovatecp.com

Tim Anderson

Executive Board Advisor at Stavvy

Website Address: https://stavvy.com

Dave MacCutcheon

Songwriter and Musician for America 250 Proof

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davemaccutcheon/

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