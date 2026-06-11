The Horse’s Mouth with Ryan Bauman, Bailey Sisk, Kate White and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus Tim Miller, Bailey Sisk, Kate White and Major Harding.

Ryan Bauman

Director at Our Community Salutes

Website Address: https://www.ourcommunitysalutes.org



Bailey Sisk

Account Executive at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Kate White

Intern at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.