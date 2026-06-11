Buzzworthy Businesses with CJ Henley of CJ Henley, DMD

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with CJ Henley.

CJ Henley

Owner at CJ Henley, DMD

Website Address: https://www.cjhenleydmd.com/

Short company description:

We provide cosmetic and restorative dentistry grounded in deep medical understanding, trusted by patients and physicians when precision, honesty, and humanity matter most

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Over the past 12 months, our office has continued to grow by focusing on high-quality patient care, stronger communication, and a better overall patient experience. We have worked to improve efficiency, strengthen our team culture, and refine the systems that help us deliver care more consistently. As a result, we have become more intentional, more organized, and better equipped to serve our patients at a high level.

Describe a Failure in your Career

One failure I learned a great deal from was trying to do too much myself instead of delegating clearly and building stronger systems earlier. For a long time, I believed working harder was the answer, but I eventually realized that growth requires trust, structure, and accountability. That experience made me a better leader because it taught me that a successful business is built not just on skill, but on communication, team development, and consistency.

What about your company makes you the most proud

What makes me most proud is the level of care we provide and the kind of culture we are building. We want patients to feel genuinely cared for, not just treated, and we want our team to feel valued, supported, and motivated to do meaningful work. I am proud that we strive for excellence while still keeping a personal, human approach. That combination means a lot to me.

What is your biggest achievement in your career?

My biggest career achievement has been building a successful private practice while also serving medically complex head and neck cancer patients in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team. Being trusted to contribute at that level, while growing and leading my own practice, has been the most meaningful professional accomplishment of my career.