The Horse’s Mouth with Collisa Mahin, Scott Revels, Luke McCann and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus Collisa Mahin, Scott Revels, Luke McCann and Major Harding.

Collisa Mahin

Public Health Enthusiast

Website Address: http://www.linkedin.com/in/collisa-m-589956108



Scott Revels

CEO of Walk by Faith Wellness

Website Address: https://www.wbfwellness.com/

Luke McCann

Co-CEO of Walk by Faith Wellness

Website Address: https://www.wbfwellness.com/

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.